Rainforest Farms
King's Banner
from Blue Bear Cannafarm
21.98%
THC
CBD
$17.591 g
+2 more sizes
Berry Queen
from Last Frontier Joint Operations
16.2%
THC
CBD
$16.671 g
Ghost OG x Cherry Pie
from Last Frontier Joint Op
24.42%
THC
6.51%
CBD
$19.451 g
+2 more sizes
Gigabyte
from Alaska Growth
15.03%
THC
CBD
$17.591 g
+2 more sizes
Charlotte's Web
from Rainforest Farms
8.91%
THC
6.89%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
Bruce Banner
from Joint Operations
24.17%
THC
10.09%
CBD
$19.451 g
+2 more sizes
Purple Roze
from Rainforest Farms
18.16%
THC
CBD
$17.591 g
+2 more sizes
Raspberry Space Queen
from Joint Operations
16.41%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.591 g
+2 more sizes
Blueberry Cookies
from Joint Operations
18.02%
THC
0%
CBD
$18.511 g
+2 more sizes
Incredible Skunk
from Last Frontier Joint Operation
12.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.261 g
+4 more sizes
Green Crack Candy
from Rainforest Farms
17.77%
THC
CBD
$17.591 g
+2 more sizes
Mandarin Dreams
from Rainforest Farms
17.35%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.591 g
+2 more sizes
Lime OG
from Midnight Sun
68.35%
THC
0.43%
CBD
$60.18½ g
Wedding Cake
from Midnight Sun
68.35%
THC
1.29%
CBD
$60.18½ g
Boysenberry Gummies
from MoMo's Bakery
5mg
THC
CBD
$26.85pack of 5
Gourmet Strawberry Chocolates
from Lady Gray Gourmet Medibles
5mg
THC
CBD
$25.92pack of 4
Granola Coconut Chocolate
from Lady Gray Gourmet Medibles
5mg
THC
CBD
$17.59pack of 2
Snickering Doodles
from Lady Gray Gourmet Medibles
5mg
THC
CBD
$17.59pack of 2
Tangerine Gummies
from MoMo's Bakery
5mg
THC
CBD
$26.85pack of 5
Butterscotch Brownies
from MoMo's Bakery
5mg
THC
CBD
$30.55pack of 5
April's Lemon Dreams
from MoMo's Bakery
5mg
THC
CBD
$30.55pack of 5
Blueberry Gummies
from MoMo's Bakery
5mg
THC
CBD
$26.85pack of 5
Chocolate Chip Cookies
from Baked Alaska
5mg
THC
CBD
$14.82pack of 2
Snickerdoodles
from Baked Alaska
5mg
THC
CBD
$14.82pack of 2
Gourmet Orange Dark Chocolates
from Lady Gray Gourmet Medibles
5mg
THC
CBD
$25.92pack of 4
Peanut Butter Cookies
from Baked Alaska
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15pack of 2
Cannabis Infused Coconut Oil
from Good
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$42each
Vegan Oatmeal Cookies
from Baked Alaska
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$17pack of 2
Ginger Snap Cookies
from Baked Alaska
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
Indica Tincture
from Lady Gray Gourmet Medibles
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$37.04each
Sativa Tincture
from Lady Gray Gourmet Medibles
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$37.04each
Gourmet Almond Seasalt Chocolate
from Lady Gray Gourmet Medibles
5mg
THC
CBD
$28pack of 4
Thai x CBD
from Rosie Creek
7.12%
THC
7.35%
CBD
$7each
Mint Chocolate Chip
from Rainforest Farms
18.31%
THC
CBD
$16each
Bird
from Midnight Sun
7.62%
THC
59.2%
CBD
$60.18½ g
