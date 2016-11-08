Kimo907
Friendly and knowledgeable about there strains and as well as high quality of flower,edibles,perfect thc oils and shatter would highly recommend the tangerine power very stony and high energy feel great body high with a mix of head high!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
Friendly and knowledgeable about there strains and as well as high quality of flower,edibles,perfect thc oils and shatter would highly recommend the tangerine power very stony and high energy feel great body high with a mix of head high!!
Very helpful & patient... she answered all my questions. I’d like to see more edible alternatives. Well priced overall.
Hello, thank you for the review. When you visit again we have some great new edibles from gummies, caramels, coconut oil, vegan cookies, ginger snaps, PB Butter cookie, and PB Crisp Cannabites and more on the way. Plus some CBD options too. Stop by and say hi and we can hook you up. Thanks, Mike
Great spot downtown. Nice clean facility. Helpful and friendly budtenders. Have flower, concentrates, edibles, and a couple prerolls in stock.
Thanks for the review. If you are still in town, stop by and check out our expanded selection. Lots of new product on the shelves. Stop by and say hi. Thanks, Mike
Friendly budtenders and nice storefront. The quarter I bought only weighed 6.5 gms; was expecting 7. Other than that, decent product and good service.
Hi, Thanks for the input. Though its been awhile, we will take a look at that and make sure to be spot on. Come in again and we'll make it right. Thanks so much! Mike
For an establishment to be able to open everyday certainly has its draw backs but I believe that being able to serve your community on a consistent basis is greatly appreciated.
We appreciate our community! We have recently expanded hours. Thanks so much.
It's coming around. At first things were a little rough, but it seems to be coming along nicely. Just need a little more variety of product..edibles would be nice as well as topicals
I've only gone to Rainforest 3 times so far and have purchased a total of 5 strains from them...left satisfied each time. The employees are friendly and know their product well enough to offer suggestions when asked about how to treat specific symptoms or how to get a certain type of high. All of their suggestions have produced the exact effects they described and the quality of their product has been top notch every time.
Customer service was excellent, as is the product quality. Atmosphere was great, but rather hectic.
It will be interesting to see how things shake out once the novelty of a pot shop wears off. On opening day the line to get in the store was rather unruly at times; a handful of intoxicated folks were arguing, yelling in the street, generally being disruptive and it was uncomfortable and unpleasant. The door staff didn't know how to handle it so he ignored it. He was friendly enough but training on how to keep the line in order would be a good idea. The store itself was pleasant, the staff was very friendly and knowledgeable, and the product was good quality . I was hoping to find some medicinal CBD strains, 4%+ CBD (ACDC, Harlequin, Cannatonic, Charlotte's Web) hopefully they're coming in the near future.
very helpful and great selection.