Bluemoonmama on December 1, 2016

It will be interesting to see how things shake out once the novelty of a pot shop wears off. On opening day the line to get in the store was rather unruly at times; a handful of intoxicated folks were arguing, yelling in the street, generally being disruptive and it was uncomfortable and unpleasant. The door staff didn't know how to handle it so he ignored it. He was friendly enough but training on how to keep the line in order would be a good idea. The store itself was pleasant, the staff was very friendly and knowledgeable, and the product was good quality . I was hoping to find some medicinal CBD strains, 4%+ CBD (ACDC, Harlequin, Cannatonic, Charlotte's Web) hopefully they're coming in the near future.