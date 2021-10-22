92 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Red Cardinal
RedCardinal is redefining what a dispensary should be. Enter our dispensary…and step into an experience unlike any other. From flower to concentrates, and tinctures to topicals, our dispensary team excels at pairing you with the right recreational cannabis product for the right experience. We will review our extensive selection of products with you, answer your every question…and guide you to the perfect curated cannabis product for you. We are located in Amherst, MA.
Leafly member since 2021
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
Photos of Red Cardinal
Show all photos