lc was very knowledgeable, and he helped me find the best meds for my needs.👌👌
Schwifty18
on November 22, 2019
Love the pre rolls
Erininaz
on November 22, 2019
Love the Reef . Jami is awesome. Everyone is .
Kimsnyder1019
on November 21, 2019
great place product and the staff is amazing!
mustanggt5
on November 21, 2019
went over to REEF DISPENSARY and was assisted by NATALIE- very cordial, always so polite and helpful with the great deals thx
NATALIE
Jacobsradical
on November 21, 2019
I like it, it was fast and easy and the people were nice. Adam was taking care of me good looks to them all.
Dispensary said:
Thank you for your kind words and recognizing Adam's top notch customer service! We love to hear when our patients and customers always have a pleasant experience. We appreciate your business and we hope to serve you again in the future!
takeoff10
on November 21, 2019
Great tree, Great Staff, Great prices!
makeitrainnaren
on November 21, 2019
Good quality flower. Reasonable pricing. Today one of the managers Kyle who I’ve worked with in the past helped me make educated decisions about what would work for me.
Kirsten10
on November 21, 2019
Love coming to this shop! David is the best
Dispensary said:
Thank you for your feedback. We love to hear when our patients love us! We appreciate your business and we look forward to serving you in the future.