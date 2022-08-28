Remaine Humble Farm is a professional and locally owned medical marijuana cultivator. Our mission is to provide only the absolute best cannabis products to our patients and partners. Through innovative products, ideas, and passionate growers, we are able to deliver on our promise of quality. We value quality and customer service above all else. Please text to order and include the following: strain, quantity, delivery address, picture of Medical card and ID You'll receive a text back confirming the order and delivery time estimate You'll get a text when your delivery is on its way and when the delivery has arrived