Awesome!
Nice place, close to 'la rambla' so perfect to chill/ get some when you are close !
the atmosphere is very very chill, Nice music, a bar & even a gaming room!
Also a lot of strains,
Sativa, hybrid, indica, and extracs.
Edibles too!!
defenetly try it out!
mattymob88
on July 21, 2017
best and most dense buds I encountered in Barcelona... only place I encountered to sell cali strains gelato and cookies