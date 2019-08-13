Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Staff is super friendly & honest. Pharmacist personally gave instructions of use for products & included pamphlets of product information, so I knew exactly how to dose each product and what CBD/THC level per dose. Will definitely be returning soon, as they have some of my fave products from other brands as well stocked there!
Mpscott
on October 3, 2019
I've had a medical marijuana card for nearly 2 years but haven't gone to a dispensary because of the inflated prices until lat week. Glad to share the $75 gram cartridges are excellent. Very strong taste of weed . Evident as soon as you hit it its very pure. Enjoy peeps