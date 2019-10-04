Follow
Remedy Mohawk Valley
Veterans Save 10%
Military veterans save 10% on any purchase--thank you for your service!
Must bring a valid military ID to receive discount. See store for complete details.
All Products
ClaraCeed Topical Lotion
from Columbia Care
0.5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$21030 ml
In-store only
TheraCeed Topical Lotion
from Columbia Care
10mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$21030 ml
In-store only
Green Chewable Tablet (lemon flavored) - 20 ct
from PharmaCann
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Blue Chewable Tablet (Orange flavored) - 20 ct
from PharmaCann
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Blue Chewable Tablet (Lemon flavored) 20 ct
from PharmaCann
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Lime Oral Solution
from PharmaCann
20%
THC
80%
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Balance Lotion
from Etain
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$95each
In-store only
Green Vape Cartridge
from PharmaCann
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$500.5 ml
In-store only
Aqua Vape Cartridge
from PharmaCann
67%
THC
33%
CBD
$500.5 ml
In-store only
Blue Vape - Hybrid Cartridge
from PharmaCann
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$750.5 ml
In-store only
Blue Vape - Indica Cartridge
from PharmaCann
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$750.5 ml
In-store only
Blue Vape - Sativa Cartridge
from PharmaCann
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$750.5 ml
In-store only
Balance Oral Spray
from Etain
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$105each
In-store only
Balance Powder
from Etain
50%
THC
45%
CBD
$105each
In-store only
Blue Oral Solution
from PharmaCann
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$7030 ml
In-store only
Dolce Oral Spray
from Unknown Brand
5%
THC
95%
CBD
$130each
In-store only
Forte Oral Spray
from Unknown Brand
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$105each
In-store only
Forte Powder
from Unknown Brand
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Aqua Oral Solution
from PharmaCann
67%
THC
33%
CBD
$7030 ml
In-store only
Green Oral Solution
from PharmaCann
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$7030 ml
In-store only
Yellow Oral Solution
from PharmaCann
6%
THC
94%
CBD
$13830 ml
In-store only
Blue Capsule
from PharmaCann
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$30each
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Capsule Extra Strength
from PharmaCann
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$50each
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Capsule
from PharmaCann
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$50each
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Capsule Extra Strength
from PharmaCann
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$90each
+1 more size
In-store only
Yellow Capsule Extra Strength
from PharmaCann
6%
THC
94%
CBD
$225pack of 20
In-store only