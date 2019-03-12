Buy 2 get 1 free all vapes and capsules. Only valid Friday 11/29!!
Spend $150 save 15%, Spend $200 save 20%, Spend $250 save 25% on all online orders. Only valid on Monday 12/2!!
Bring in any canned food and get a raffle ticket for a $50 credit
Welcome to Remedy! We're glad you're here. Enjoy 30% off your first purchase as a 1st time patient!
Motivational Monday: 20% off all Blue Sativa Vape Cartridges. Wellness Wednesday: Spend $50 and get 25% off a CBD Product of your choice. Feeling Good Friday: Spend $50 or more and get 20% off any item of your choice. Sweet Saturday: Buy any vape cartridge and get 20% off any capsules.
Military veterans save 10% on any purchase--thank you for your service!
We are proud to offer 10% off daily for all industry professionals.