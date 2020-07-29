The building they're in is very nondescript. If not for the sign adjacent to the street, it could be easy to miss. Their door person is usually on point, and I haven't had to wait outside long. Inside is a much different atmosphere. Very polished, clean, and modern with glass cases showing off product and devices. The staff is very friendly and eager to answer questions. I usually preorder, so the transaction is quick and painless. Love that this is the dispensary in my neighborhood.