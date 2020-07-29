H........s
Yesterday
The building they're in is very nondescript. If not for the sign adjacent to the street, it could be easy to miss. Their door person is usually on point, and I haven't had to wait outside long. Inside is a much different atmosphere. Very polished, clean, and modern with glass cases showing off product and devices. The staff is very friendly and eager to answer questions. I usually preorder, so the transaction is quick and painless. Love that this is the dispensary in my neighborhood.