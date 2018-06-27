Follow
Restore Integrative Wellness Center - Fishtown
215-999-2980
NEW PATIENT DISCOUNT
Valid 10/24/2019
20% off to new Restore patients on their first visit!
Cannot be combined with other discounts. First visit only.
Everyday Veteran's Discount (Permanent)
Valid 12/14/2018
20% discount for veterans - Thank you for your service.
Please remember to bring proof of service. Discounts cannot be combined. No minimum purchase required.
Everyday 60+ Discount (Permanent)
Valid 12/14/2018
15% discount for patients 60+
Please bring ID. Discounts cannot be combined. No minimum purchase required.
Everyday SNAP discount (Permanent)
Valid 12/14/2018
15% SNAP discount (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)
Please bring ID for proof of enrollment to claim your discount. Discounts cannot be combined. No minimum purchase required.
Everyday SSI Discount (Permanent)
Valid 12/14/2018
15% SSI discount (Supplemental Security Income)
Please bring ID for proof of enrollment to claim your discount. Discounts cannot be combined. No minimum purchase required.
Everyday SSDI Discount (Permanent)
Valid 12/14/2018
15% SSDI discount (Social Security Disability Insurance)
Please bring ID for proof of enrollment to claim your discount. Discounts cannot be combined. No minimum purchase required.
Afternoon Delight
Valid 2/25/2019
Enjoy our Afternoon Delight deal every Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday from 2:30pm-4:30pm for 5% off all orders.
Offer may be combined with an existing permanent discount program (Veteran's, 60+, SNAP, SSI or SSDI). Exclusions may apply with other daily special offers. No minimum purchase required.