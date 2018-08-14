thresher26 on November 27, 2018

This place is awesome. The people are super nice and knowledgeable. It is a bit of a drive for me, but its definitely worth it. I was using delivery from StoneyApp and they chose to go to Bitcoin as their only payment option. Which is ridiculous. So I decided to drive to Rio Vista Farms and it was so worth it. I will definitely be making the trip back out to them. They also have their own brand that they sell. Zkittles was top notch! Thanks guys!