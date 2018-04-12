pinkmia on November 9, 2019

First I will start with the good stuff the staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. Elliot was my budtender on this visit and he was great. Lana is also wonderful. However, this was my 3rd time here and I'm am still very dissatisfied with the product. The flower smells nice but it's always DRY (so it doesn't burn well) and not trimmed completely. The prices are high so I would expect better quality. Most of your products are at least $5-$10 more than other dispensaries so I would at least expect the flower to be fresh. Also, why no discounts for disability or veterans?