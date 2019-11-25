Rite Greens is Maywood's Newest Recreational Marijuana Dispensary. Our mission is to show the community all the benefits that cannabis has to offer. Our showroom has over 100 products ranging from flower, vapes, topicals, tinctures, lip balms, edibles, and so much more! We believe treating your body with cannabis has many positive benefits. Rite Greens Maywood offers high-quality cannabis products to the residents of Maywood and surrounding cities suffering from various chronic disorders and physical bodily pains. We operate under Prop 64 compliance. Since we are Prop 64 compliant we are obligated to charge a 15% excise tax , 9.5% sales tax, and 10% city tax to every purchase. We do offer 10% off Military, Senior, and Disability discount. DAILY DEALS: Tankful Tuesday Special - 20% vape cartridges (excludes sale items) Sunday Sesh Special - 20% off 1/8ths every Sunday! (excludes sales items) Community Clean Up - Join the movement & sign up to receive a $1 preroll for helping clean our city's streets every Wednesday at 9:30am. Birthday Program - Must show form of ID to receive free birthday gift! Referral Program - Bring a friend for their first time visit and you both will receive 25% OFF w/ minimum $10 purchase from both parties ! November's on going deal - Flavor - Buy any half gram get a selected half gram for $1 (until supplies last)
All Day Deal - Dr.Norms - Buy any Dr.Norms cookie pack get 1 extra cookie for $1
All Day Deal - Tankful Tuesday -20% off Cartridges and Disposables (excludes sale items) All Day Deal - Cannabis Quencher - Buy any Cannabis Quencher / VCC get a quencher for $1
11am - 2pm - Kaneh Co. - Bogo for $1