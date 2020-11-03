I have already spent well over $1,000 at (at the moment two other dispensaries in the city of Marquette) FS and HL in the last year. At first I liked the people but the product was getting executive priced while my orders were getting screwed up over and over. Fire station actually told me to come in for a free rollup, and when I did, I waited and no one came out. They could offer me an ounce and I won't do it. They don't deserve my patronage. Higher love had mostly good people but one guy I'll never go back because of (shorter white guy). I was very insulted with him being suspicious of everything. They took my money. For the last time. The other day I stopped by Flow Provisioning, Cannabis Lupis and finally RizeUP. They all had their positives but RizeUP came out tops. I suffer from ADD bad and the Rize people got me the perfect strain - perfect - and it's priced so I can live normally. The other dispensaries don't realize there's a pandemic and money is tight. It would have served me well to keep this to myself, but you're worth it :-)