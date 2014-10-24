Jxs8209
We live this place!
Thank you so much for the kind words!
4.7
10 reviews
Terrible nugs for $8 a gram. Half-way decent nugs are $17 a gram. The $8 gram was actually just shake. I haven’t paid $17 a gram since I was 15 in Virginia. Will not be returning unless they bring back the sale shelf and get rid of the goofy connoisseur shelf.
We're so sorry you had a bad run with our product! If you get an opportunity please come in and let our budtenders know about your last experience with us. We should also have more product and lower pricing soon, the state of colorado went through a massive weed shortage this last summer and fall and is just now bouncing back; we'll have a lot of good things to come! Thank you for your feedback we'll do our best to improve!
Very good location, great staff, that are there to help and guide you.
Thank you so much for the feedback!
Staff is always helpful. I like the discounts they give. Great quality in the products they sell.
They have the best ganga selection in the area. Won’t go anywhere else. TOP QUALITY
10/10 service love talking to them and having laughs
great location, prices went up, probably won't be back 😞
Thank you for the feedback! We're looking through the whole state to find some better priced product, we will have better prices in the near future here. Thank you again!
Close to my home. Offers a large, for western CO, assortment of bud and accessories. Big, large showroom. My go-to store.
I like how close it is to my house.
Great bud selection/concentrate selection. Loved the service. Definitely coming back
Thank you!