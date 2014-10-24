Terrible nugs for $8 a gram. Half-way decent nugs are $17 a gram. The $8 gram was actually just shake. I haven’t paid $17 a gram since I was 15 in Virginia. Will not be returning unless they bring back the sale shelf and get rid of the goofy connoisseur shelf.

Dispensary said:

We're so sorry you had a bad run with our product! If you get an opportunity please come in and let our budtenders know about your last experience with us. We should also have more product and lower pricing soon, the state of colorado went through a massive weed shortage this last summer and fall and is just now bouncing back; we'll have a lot of good things to come! Thank you for your feedback we'll do our best to improve!