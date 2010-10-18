Follow
Rocky Road Original
719-574-4230
LOYALTY Program
Valid 9/12/2019
WE ARE NO LONGER ACCEPTING MEMBERS!!! instead we will be doing a loyalty program!!!
Spend $750 in TOTAL from your visits and you can spin the benefit wheel!!! Sign into baker to accrue points and buy great deals with your points!!! Un- Birthday Benny- on the day of your birth every month (example November 19th. the 19th of every month) choose an 1/8th of flower, a gram of concentrate (trim/nug run only), or $10 credit toward topical/edible (must be a purchase of over $10)
Daily Deals
2 for $5 joints BOGO half off cartridges $16 For 2 Infused Joints 10% off non sale items (Includes Edibles and Topicals)
Each daily deal can only be used once a day per patient, while supplies last, restrictions may apply. Can only be combined with baker points.