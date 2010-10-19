GreenPie on May 3, 2016

All the budtenders are super friendly and totally not pushy. For 420 I was given a little gift too! It actually made my day, that and the fact that a massive migraine almost miraculously melted away just from smelling the various strains they had. My favorites so far from here are the Widow Widow Oil and the Hash Plant strain in flower. Compared to some other medical shops they are a little pricey, however I must say all of their stuff is very high quality and I have yet to be disappointed.