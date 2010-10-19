Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
This was my first stop in to this location, I hope to make it back some time. I haven't tried the flower I picked up yet, but the iced tea with lemon (100mg) is working into my system nicely. I also picked up some honey lemon chill pills which taste rather nice. A good way to end the day.
DrWharfRat
on May 29, 2018
Staff is awesome, and great products with many or most concentrates with CBDs in it👌.
GreenPie
on May 3, 2016
All the budtenders are super friendly and totally not pushy. For 420 I was given a little gift too! It actually made my day, that and the fact that a massive migraine almost miraculously melted away just from smelling the various strains they had. My favorites so far from here are the Widow Widow Oil and the Hash Plant strain in flower. Compared to some other medical shops they are a little pricey, however I must say all of their stuff is very high quality and I have yet to be disappointed.
itsAllperceptions
on April 21, 2016
Great product, high prices, great cured quality bud worth value if you can afford. Early Bird and rush hour specials are best times. Co2 oil is best. Dubya diesel is amaze and ghost train have #9 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
42
on February 11, 2014
These guys are great. Excellent selection of edibles too. Knowledgeable and friendly. Cheers.