melindaville on August 30, 2019

This is a fabulous dispensary, no doubt about it. The weed here is among the best that I've come across in MA, which is why I'm a regular customer. I'm knocking off a point because of the ridiculous prices on their edibles. The caramels cost 25.00 each. Considering how really easy it is to make weed caramels yourself, I think this is crazy. It's not that hard; it takes a bit of math, which isn't hard, to make sure you get your dosing right per gram of weed you are decarbing & turning into weed butter. There are recipes for weed caramels & youtube videos also. I'm mostly thinking of the really sick patients who just cannot afford those kinds of prices. I over 100 caramels (25 mg each) out of 70.00 of weed. Heads up. Stay happy!