C........b
incredibly helpful employees and beautiful location - in and out, would recommend!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This dispensary has the biggest selection of products I have ever seen. The staff is very helpful when it comes to educating the customer. There reserve ahead process is easy and they get it ready really fast. This is the place to go if you want don't want to wait in any lines and get high quality bud. I highly recommend! Also, great location!