Satori never fails to impress. Took my mom here to pick up some CBD stuff. was really impressed with their CBD selection, it's much larger than other stores. Our budtender, Nic, was wonderful and so helpful! thank you!
Went in today, the bud tender knew their products and answered my questions professionally. Nice experience, in and out real fast. I put quality at 3 cause haven’t got to try my purchase yet.
Hi Stevie! Thanks for the review and feedback! Stay Enlightened, Team Satori MJ
Kind staff
Thanks for the review! Stay Enlightened, Team Satori MJ
Hands down the best dispensary in Seattle. Solid loyalty member program, awesome daily deals and great product. Made the switch from Dockside in Ballard and haven’t been happier. Knowledgeable and friendly staff. Preorder online and you get 2x points, plus orders are filled super fast (usually less than 20 mins)!
Wow!! Love it here!! Staff is super friendly and super cool
Thanks for the kind words! - Satori
When Pot Stop closed, Satori became my go to place in Fremont...
Happy to have you!
Great people and very helpful in guiding me to the product I wanted. Answered our questions and helped us find the experience we wanted.
Hi Boatnana, happy to hear you had a great experience at Satori Fremont!
I love coming to Satori! The staff are always so kind and accommodating and always recommend top quality cannabis products. Their online order service is fantastic, convenient, and easy to navigate. The atmosphere of the shop is very cool, I love the wall display cases, makes for great impulse purchases. If you’re in Fremont, this is the shop you want to visit. Keep up the great work y’all!
Thanks for all the love TrixxyKiddo!
the friendly and knowledgable staff are fun to chat with as I shop
Thanks for the review and we're happy to hear you enjoy shopping with us at Satori! Stay Enlightened, Team Satori MJ
Awesome customer service great deals El sevicio es estupendo muy Buena mota💨💨muy recommendable👍
Thanks juaneraya420!