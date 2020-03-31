265 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 130
Show All 51
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$150
All Products
Zookies by High Caliber
from High Caliber
21.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Golden Gardens (PRO)- Pancakes- 1G Jar
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Lemon Jack by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
23.2%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Lemon Jack
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Pineapple upsidedown cake by High Caliber
from High Caliber
20.16%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Pineapple upsidedown cake
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Purple Punch by Helios
from Helios Distribution
20.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Clementine by Riverview Farms
from Riverview Farms
16.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Sensi Star by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
21.39%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum GSC by Platinum Vape
from Platinum Vape
19.1%
THC
2%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato 33 by Platinum Vape
from Platinum Vape
18.27%
THC
2%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Crack by Platinum Vape
from Platinum Vape
17.18%
THC
2%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Cookies by Flav
from Flav
___
THC
___
CBD
$11 g
In-store only
Create by Canndescent
from Canndescent
29.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Create
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Helios OG by Helios
from Helios Distribution
21.43%
THC
0.44%
CBD
Helios OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
15.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Hard Apple Cider by Sonoma Pacific
from Sonoma Pacific Distribution
20.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Hard Apple Cider
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Cookies by Coast BD Seaweed
from Coast BD Seaweed
19.98%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Cherry Cookies
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Wifi Cookies by Snap Distro
from Snap Distro
30%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Wifi Cookies
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Blackberry Sour by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
16.82%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blackberry Sour
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
GG#4 by Platinum Vape
from Platinum Vape
20.07%
THC
2%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
3:1 CBD -G Lime Burst by Brite Labs
from Brite Labs
6%
THC
17%
CBD
3:1 CBD -G Lime Burst
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Charge by Canndescent
from Canndescent
24.98%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Charge
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Helios
from Helios Distribution
29.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$1501 oz
In-store only
Willies Reserve-White Tahoe Cookies by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
21.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
0.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Gelato (PRO) Pre-roll- 1G
from House Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$11 g
In-store only
True OG by Coast BD Seaweed
from Coast BD Seaweed
26.24%
THC
0.03%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
GDP by Old Pal
from Old Pal
17.53%
THC
0%
CBD
GDP Electric
Strain
$60½ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
21.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Fire OG by Snap Distro
from Snap Distro
23%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
El Chapo by Snap Distro
from Snap Distro
27%
THC
0.01%
CBD
El Chapo
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Deathstar OG by Snap Distro
from Snap Distro
26%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Deathstar OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropic Truffle by Brite Labs /Green Shock
from Brite Labs /Green Shock
19.3%
THC
___
CBD
$0.03⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert by Pacific stone
from Pacific Stone
22.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
Calm by Canndescent
from Canndescent
26.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Calm
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Mendo Breath by High Caliber
from High Caliber
23.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tropical Orange Bomb by Brite Labs
from Brite Labs
20.9%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropic Truffle by Brite Labs
from Brite Labs
19.3%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch by Brite Labs
from Brite Labs
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Crockett's Haze by Good Brands-Flower
from Good Brands-Flower
19.57%
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ oz
In-store only
Donkey Butter by Brite Labs
from Brite Labs
24%
THC
___
CBD
$0.011 g
+1 more size
In-store only
1234567