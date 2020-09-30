Come visit our brand new Tulsa location! 1430 E. 71st St. 🔸9/28: Featured $10/Gram Strains: Agent Orange (S) & Kashmir Pupil (IH) 🔸9/29: Tasty Tuesday! 15% Off All Edibles 🔸9/30: New Bundles* 🔸10/1: New Bundles* 🔸10/2: 20% Off All Gold & Silver Shelf Flower (Excludes Featured Shelf & Smalls) 🔸10/3: New Seed Merch 🔸10/4: 15% Off All CBD-Only Products *3 for $60: All 1906 Drops *3 for $100: All 1g Boomer Kush Carts *3 for $100: All 1g $40 White Mousse Dabbable Concentrates *3 for $115: All 1g Sunday Extracts Distillate Carts *3 for $115: All 1g Sunday Extracts Dabbable Concentrates *Buy Any (6) Calyx Pre-Rolls, Get (1) for $0.01

