Aquariusgrl on November 2, 2019

Seed is amazing and I always recommend them to everyone! In my opinion, this is the best dispensary in Tulsa (though I haven’t been to all of them). First of all, as soon as you walk in it feels more inviting and fun than other dispensaries because of their wide open setup. The employees are wonderful!! Josh helped me today and he was so kind and knowledgeable. They have a great selection of edibles. Always have awesome strains. They also have a rewards program with some great prizes!!