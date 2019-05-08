AncientHobo6369
Service and atmosphere don’t matter if the quality isn’t there. I’m not going back. Tried them three times hoping it was an anomaly getting old, dry, and weak medicine. They charge top dollar too! Try somewhere else.
The best dispensary I have found in the Tulsa area. Great staff and totally legit flower. Very easy and positive experience.
Thanks for coming in! We are really looking forward to seeing you again!!
Love this place! The staff is very knowledgeable, and always a pleasure to chat with. The products are high quality and I love the the selection. The facility is immaculate, and I am a huge fan of the logo! I will be a lifelong customer, and I recommend them to everyone! <3
So glad you had a great experience! Love to hear from lifelong customers!!
Great location with easy access parking:)!
Thanks for coming in! Come see us again.
Seed is amazing and I always recommend them to everyone! In my opinion, this is the best dispensary in Tulsa (though I haven’t been to all of them). First of all, as soon as you walk in it feels more inviting and fun than other dispensaries because of their wide open setup. The employees are wonderful!! Josh helped me today and he was so kind and knowledgeable. They have a great selection of edibles. Always have awesome strains. They also have a rewards program with some great prizes!!
Ned was quick to welcome me and help me get my things and check out. I also appreciate the information of daily specials.
great staff
the atmosphere is very relaxing. the staff is knowledgeable and so nice. the prices are good as well.
Glad you like it. Thanks so much for coming in!
Just placed an online order. Ready in no time and that staff was amazing as usual. LOVE THIS PLACE!
So glad to hear this. Come back soon!!
This place is always so friendly and helpful! I’ve always had fantastic experience anytime I come here.