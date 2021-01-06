Prices go from affordable to top dollar. But pretty much everything is a good choice. Online pricing is without tax, in-store they post the price with tax, and without tax. Semi-minimalist in layout, but friendly knowledge staff. My favourite brand from Sessions is Redecan. On a recommendation for a sativa, as I'm usually a indica guy, I bought Redecan Long Weekend. I keep going back for more. Lots of product and lots of range of products. Never been out of stock on anything I wanted. Since they opened I haven't been to another shop.