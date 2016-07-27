Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Came for the live resin deals. Best deal in town! Can’t beat it $8 a gram.
backwoods.cannabis
on October 27, 2019
Two saturdays ina row I’ve been into the Halsey store and didn’t receive my discount for “shatterday” why advertise this if you don’t do it
Kohn1967
on July 18, 2019
About time they reopened! Good people and good flower.
Matt97213
on July 18, 2019
the people are chill and they know what they talking about.
Chaoder
on July 18, 2019
Tried an eighth of the sour cookies. super fire. $24 is unreal for 30% indoor. let's hope everything else is the same.
Funggirl
on July 18, 2019
Came for a gram and walked out with an ounze. Glad I made the drive.
Chrisdam
on July 18, 2019
Its a little hard to find. But worth it. Best bang for the buck. Definitely gonna be back. The budtenders are easy on the eyes, too. 😁
iSmokeGas68
on July 7, 2019
Stopped by today and grabbed some buds they have a wide nice selection of some fire and the purple punch is definitely a must grab as well with GMO sour cookies all look so good! Definitely will be heading back soon!!
gagagabs08
on July 5, 2019
This little gem has reopened and the tropical sherbet #12 is lit! I also reccomend the 1:1 grön edibles.
WeAreTheWildThings
on April 10, 2018
By far the best prices versus product in Portland. The staff is amazing. This is my favorite shop in Portland.
Only thing that should change is updating the menu on Leafly more often, just for the sake of knowing current products.