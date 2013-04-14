Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
They are always helpful. They have something for every price range. A+
gabbagabbahey
on February 21, 2018
Good product, huge selection, helpful staff, good pricing. I will be back.
PJS777
on December 30, 2016
Dude
Put up your menu!
Nowammys
on December 28, 2016
My new go to. Russian lady is knowledgeable and sweet. Love the edibles and wide variety.
nushik
on September 8, 2015
Normally, I don't write reviews, but this time I was so impressed with their customer services that I decided to share my experience. On my first visit I received a bunch of goodies as a first time patient special, and I was amazed at the huge selection of edibles. And the moon rock literally rocked!
jillybeeenzz
on January 2, 2015
Expensive concentrates. Great flavors. Cool atmosphere, convenient hours. Mediocre meds