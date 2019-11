Lildidtheyknow on October 1, 2019

I walked into the store to grab some flower today. I stood in front of the preroll menu for 15 minutes without being greeted. After the wait I finally was greeted by a pregnant Woman that paid me no attention asked me what i wanted. Not one associates tried to build a sale with me and i ended just walking out because the service at showgrow isnt good. The store isn’t customer centric its more of a get your stuff and leave with little to no conversation or interaction. Would not recommend going here unless you know exactly what you want and want to be ghosted by employees