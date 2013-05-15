RedEyeRabbit
AAAAAnd, theyre closed. lol.
2.9
10 reviews
very limited selection, always out of product and the flower is always so dry it turns to powder
I love this place great selection, budtenders very friendly and knowledgeable. Would recommend anyone to come check em out 😁
Poor selection. Hoping it closes so a decent company that is well managed can take over the license.
I originally did a review for this place that was meant for Green Farmacy. This one is conveniently located, and the quality is good. The staff is really nice and the waiting area is comfy.
This place is terrible, you’re going to wait 15 minutes in an empty shop to go back and take a look at their shameful selection. Would rather buy anywhere else.
Terrible
Went in for my second visit and bought $100.00 worth of $5.00 of pre-rolls. Went home and tried one.... Nothing... Tried a second one.... Nothing... I don't know what they are stuffing into them but it ain't weed... Wasted $100.00.... Not going back...
Horrible service. Would never shop there again. I hope they shut this place down, so a decent shop can take the one license Sierra Vista issues
Moldy smelling flower, no concentrates and one's they did have were made with butane and overpriced at that. The same brand of edibles sold at other dispensaries were almost twice as much. Staff was snarky and wouldn't take time to answer questions without snapping at me. I literally felt unwelcome.