theasiananomaly on November 14, 2019

Yeahyeahyeah, Sky’s got the goods - no secret there. A quick glance at the online menu and it’s not long before my digital shopping bag is brimming to the top with all sorts of goodies, Sky never lets me down! But I’ll be honest. I’m more of a cartridge-kinda girl, a devout Select Raving Fan.... However. We all know that finding a good Select cartridge is about as rare as finding a group of sorority girls at a Lululemon Black Friday sale. Because finding good cartridges is (relatively) easy peasy, at least in comparison to the fine Art of Flower. So then, with so many options available, so many other dispensaries, delivery services, etc to choose from....why Sky?! Welp. It’s the people. The customer service, the knowledge, the connection...the feeling that you actually are being taken care of, that your health and well being actually matter...that you’re not simply a dollar sign walking through the door, or another victim to bribe for a glowing Leafly review - because no thanks, I don’t need another pre roll. When it comes to this, Kevin really shines. His knowledge is impressive and he takes the extra effort to make sure you leave with what you came for, that no question goes unanswered! (Which, trust me, at times is NOT an easy thing!) His attention to detail makes you feel appreciated, for example, when he realized I was a Select fan he threw in some Select batteries with my purchase. It’s lil details and thoughts like these that make you really take notice, appreciate the extra effort...and keep coming back. So yeah, I like-LOVE!-Sky. They have a great selection, but even greater people. And it’s because of their people, like Kevin, that I will forever be a Sky customer. <3