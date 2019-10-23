ccringle1977
Great customer service by Christian! Knowledgeable of the product and excellent one-on-one service! Product was quality was great!
Very friendly and helpful staff. Good prices and selections.
This store is the "apple store of cannabis" as told by the cashier and she is right. Is is the space station of weed and skunk chem is by far my favorite flower sold here, nice earthy taste but also a creative high.
So great!
I always enjoy stopping in to shop at skymint. The knowledgable staff are ready to help you choose from an array of quality products at reasonable prices.
The workers are all very knowledgeable and helpful when it comes to the different strains and products. I will definitely be going back the product is top notch
Reggie knows his stuff
came in for my first visit and was blown away. I've been to stores all over the state and Skymint is definitely the most professional one there is. The facility is spotless, all the products are tested, my bud tender Christian was very knowledgable on their products and rewards system and had me wanting to come back before I ever left. the prices aren't the cheapest but the quality is on another level. well worth anything extra you pay.
Hands down best dispensary in the area, will be visiting again. I appreciate the cleanliness as well as the pleasant staff on site. Great selection. West Michigan’s best choice so far.
All the staff are very friendly and extremely knowledgeable about all the product. They offer great recommendations and offer great discounts as well. 100% recommend