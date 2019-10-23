MichaelC808 on November 22, 2019

came in for my first visit and was blown away. I've been to stores all over the state and Skymint is definitely the most professional one there is. The facility is spotless, all the products are tested, my bud tender Christian was very knowledgable on their products and rewards system and had me wanting to come back before I ever left. the prices aren't the cheapest but the quality is on another level. well worth anything extra you pay.