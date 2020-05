iknowthebartender on May 21, 2020

They're OPEN!! as of 5/21/2020. I went yesterday, opening day, and was gifted a Tshirt and a Preroll! Staff was helpful, patient, and funny. Curbside services, so I didn't get to see the inside but I've seen pictures of their other locations and I'm excited to be a return customer. Thanks to Adam who helped me get my medicine, GO Broncos! Go check them out and support their opening in the middle of a pandemic. Be back soon, guys!