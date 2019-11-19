Follow
Skymint - Bay City
989-272-1745
$10/gram, $28/eighth of Lemon Sour Diesel and MAC #9!
Valid 11/19/2019 – 11/21/2019
Hurry into Skymint BAY CITY for $10/gram, $28/eighth of Lemon Sour Diesel and MAC #9. In addition, 40% off Kiva chocolate bars and Terra Bites!
While supplies last. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts.
Citrix
from Skymint
18.39%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa
from Skymint
15.45%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Skunk Chem
from Skymint
21.22%
THC
0%
CBD
I/S
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Punch Breath
from Skymint
18.79%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
APOLLO 13
from Skymint
18.81%
THC
0%
CBD
SATIVA
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BLUE DREAM
from Skymint
16.57%
THC
0%
CBD
S/I
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel
from Skymint
16.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
MAC #1
from Skymint
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAC #9
from Skymint
17.35%
THC
0%
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Skymint
17.77%
THC
0%
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
YEM OG
from Skymint
15.36%
THC
0%
CBD
INDICA
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Pink Lemonade VFire Pod
from Terpene Tanks
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
Orange Sherbet VFire Pod
from Terpene Tanks
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
Mimosa Breeze VFire Pod
from Terpene Tanks
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
Maui Wowie VFire Pod
from Terpene Tanks
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
Mimosa Breeze 1G
from Terpene Tanks
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
Pink Lemonade 1G
from Terpene Tanks
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
Orange Sherbet 1G
from Terpene Tanks
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
RAINBOW JONES SHATTER
from Skymint
54.7%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Blue Dream Sugar
from Skymint
67.36%
THC
1%
CBD
S/I
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush Sugar
from Skymint
60.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze Budder
from Skymint
60.75%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
OG KUSH BUDDER
from Skymint
5.8%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
OG KUSH SHATTER
from Skymint
64.37%
THC
0%
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
AYAHUASCA PURPLE BUDDER
from Skymint
61.93%
THC
0%
CBD
I/S
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
BLUE DREAM BUDDER
from Skymint
65.97%
THC
0%
CBD
S/I
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
MAC #69 SUGAR
from Skymint
67.87%
THC
0%
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
01. DROP FULL SPECTRUM CBD TINCTURE
from 2RISE
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
03. POP FULL SPECTRUM CBD SOFTGELS
from 2RISE
___
THC
900mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
02. DROP THC-FREE CBD TINCTURE
from 2RISE
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Mint Tincture
from Grön
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$50each
In-store only
THC-A Tablets 300mg
from Rise
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
THC Tablets 300mg
from Rise
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Double Strength Drops: Mind+ Body 1260MG
from Plant People
0mg
THC
1260mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$129each
In-store only
Drops+ Sleep 720MG
from Plant People
0mg
THC
720mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$79each
In-store only
Drops: Mind+ Body 630MG
from Plant People
0mg
THC
630mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$69each
In-store only
Capsules: Stay Sharp 450MG
from Plant People
___
THC
450mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
Capsules: Be Calm 450MG
from Plant People
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$59each
In-store only
Double Strength Drops+ Sleep 1440MG
from Plant People
0mg
THC
144mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$139each
In-store only
Relieve Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 600mg
from BLOOM FARMS
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$85each
In-store only
12345