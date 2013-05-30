GreaterGrassBOS
3.9
10 reviews
Was happy to make a visit amid the Massachusetts vape ban; they do not use additives in their cartridges.
After trying the flower I realized the citric acid used really interferes with the smell and taste. Both strains I tried that should smell completely different smell exactly the same of citric acid. Disappointing. I hear good things about the edibles and I liked the mini pre-rolls they were smooth and have a long filter.
I feel like 90% if the time you have orange cookies as the only option for indica when all the other ones taste better and are stronger. Maybe you guys should have a second option if you’re not going to rotate product for weeks on end.
It’s a great place for medicine
I’ve only been to this one, but it has always been a great experience. Always busy but the line moves right along. Never waited more than a few minutes. The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. Product is top notch. Never had an issue. They have a points system that is rewarding and holiday specials and giveaways which are great. I do wish that the joints were supplied in a tube to help prevent crushing. They always have a wide variety of strains to choose from. I would like to see more in the product descriptions such as what they are best suited for. For example, pain, depression, sleep, etc they also have a wide range of medibles that are great. My only qualm with them would be how some taste very bitter from the oil which you can definitely taste. The caramels are best in terms of taste since they do not have a strong marijuana taste but they’re still great. I grew up wishing for the day when I can walk into a dispensary to purchase marijuana legally and am so happy to have this in our community.
Best in the area!
This place is awesome. Very friendly and great selection. plus they took my Ugg card. thanks.
Not the craziest bud & most of it has seeds if your not getting from a vendor! On top of that our governor is trying to monopolize pot ! TCS= Gina’s money Hole
Large dispensary that basically tries to get you in and out as quickly as possible. Good deals and decent flower. Went about 10 times before a customer told me about the disability and low income discounts. Was told this should have been done at intake. Bud tenders are hit or miss. Some nice and informative, while others rude and not that knowledgeable. Security and lot attendants are more helpful and friendly than most of the other staff.
Slater Center, Thank you for a solid year and a half of service. You have a convenient location and great interior design. The self-service counters usually get me in and out in under 10 minutes, which I really appreciate. My biggest complaint is the selection of flower. The store typically stocks 8-12 strains, which is excellent; however, the vast majority are middle of the road hybrids (60/40 or 50/50 splits). Both ends of the spectrum are much better for treating different aspects of my condition than the middle. When a 70+% dominant strain is in stock, it’ll typically sell out before I can get there after work. This frustrating experience has happened to me at least 10 times in recent months and I’m left either going to another store or getting something less than ideal for me. My challenge to the Slater inventory manager: please always stock at least one 80%+ sativa, at least one 80% indica, and at least one CBD strain at all times. Medical patients are counting on you to access vital relief from brutal conditions. Currently, you’re letting us down. PS, they don’t read the ‘Contact Us’ submissions on their website, so save your time and send your comments elsewhere.