Coreyjroth on June 29, 2019

I’ve only been to this one, but it has always been a great experience. Always busy but the line moves right along. Never waited more than a few minutes. The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. Product is top notch. Never had an issue. They have a points system that is rewarding and holiday specials and giveaways which are great. I do wish that the joints were supplied in a tube to help prevent crushing. They always have a wide variety of strains to choose from. I would like to see more in the product descriptions such as what they are best suited for. For example, pain, depression, sleep, etc they also have a wide range of medibles that are great. My only qualm with them would be how some taste very bitter from the oil which you can definitely taste. The caramels are best in terms of taste since they do not have a strong marijuana taste but they’re still great. I grew up wishing for the day when I can walk into a dispensary to purchase marijuana legally and am so happy to have this in our community.