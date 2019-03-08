Had gone several times...was told by workers that I was able to have flower put aside for later pickup like they do for others...owner rudely and abruptly put a stop to that...flower wasn’t that great in quality...staff can be snobby...don’t think I’ll go back...been going to central Maine flower and highly recommend that place for good quality...knowledgeable staff and clean atmosphere....have 10 savings bucks to give away if someone wants them

Dispensary said:

Hey there! I'm very sorry that you had that kind of experience with us. We really strive to have friendly, educated staff that is pleasant to be around. As a rule, we absolutely hold product for patients! We understand that our product, especially when in high demand, can move quickly and sometimes patients need it put aside so they can pick it up at a later time that day. If you wouldn't mind calling us (207.252.9664) or sending us an email (smallbatchme@gmail.com) at your earliest convenience I would really appreciate it. I'd like to hear more about your experience, and when it was so we can speak with the budtender you had trouble with. I hope to hear from you soon and give us the chance to make this right - we never want any patient to walk away feeling like they were treated unfairly.