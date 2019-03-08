Kylerhascats
I always feel welcome here and always get great stuff. Any time I am in Lewiston I swing by!
Had gone several times...was told by workers that I was able to have flower put aside for later pickup like they do for others...owner rudely and abruptly put a stop to that...flower wasn’t that great in quality...staff can be snobby...don’t think I’ll go back...been going to central Maine flower and highly recommend that place for good quality...knowledgeable staff and clean atmosphere....have 10 savings bucks to give away if someone wants them
Hey there! I'm very sorry that you had that kind of experience with us. We really strive to have friendly, educated staff that is pleasant to be around. As a rule, we absolutely hold product for patients! We understand that our product, especially when in high demand, can move quickly and sometimes patients need it put aside so they can pick it up at a later time that day. If you wouldn't mind calling us (207.252.9664) or sending us an email (smallbatchme@gmail.com) at your earliest convenience I would really appreciate it. I'd like to hear more about your experience, and when it was so we can speak with the budtender you had trouble with. I hope to hear from you soon and give us the chance to make this right - we never want any patient to walk away feeling like they were treated unfairly.
Super friendly knowledgeable staff. Very patient
Aw thanks so much! We understand that choosing a product that is right for you can be a learning process and we love to help our patients navigate through their options. We hope to see you back soon!
best variety!!
Thank you! We strive to keep a wide variety of products on our shelves to accommodate everyone's individual needs and preferences! Hope to see you again soon!
Always have high quality bud in stock, and there is usually some deal going on if money is tight. that coupled with their rewards program makes this my favorite spot in Lewiston.
Thanks so much for the 5 star rating! And yes, we have a new deal each day of the week! Check out our website smallbatchme.com to see all the deals available!
sooo just gotta say my man arden can make some wallet grinders and they are absolutely a life saver
Arden has definitely brought many unique ideas and lots of positive customer feedback to Small Batch. We are happy you are as satisfied as we are with his amazing talents! Thank you for the feedback! We look forward to seeing you again soon 🌳✌
When deals, service and quality combine, you get Small Batch. Only issue is the unassuming storefront, but beyond that everything is fantastic. Small batch is the savior of the frugal, quality obsessed stoner!
Wow thanks so much for your kind words and honest opinion, maybe we should try and stand out more from the outside! Hope to see you again soon!
It's a pleasant time every time when I walk in. The atmosphere is comfortable, most of the products are reasonably priced and quality is a hit. Take a gander, you won't be disappointed!
Thank you so much for coming in and leaving us a review! Hope to see you again soon!
I love the group that runs this dispensary. They are caring, considerate, and are more then willing to educate customers on a product type or usage method that they are not familiar with! I have just referred my 4th friend to them! I know these friends will be well taken care of!
Thank you so much for not only the great review, but referring your friends as well! Our goal is to educate and help as many people as possible through positive patient experience and in store classes. Stay tuned as we are formulating our next class and would love to have you and your friends join us!
🖤💚🖤Love🖤💚🖤 First time visiting this shop, and I'm pretty impressed. The staff offered a tour allowing me to see the great variety they had to offer, and it was difficult not to swoon over the customer service. Most importantly, the product available was decent compared to most. I purchased a variety of items (flower, pre-roll, cart), and each item is on point. Great flavor, great effect. On top of the prices being wildly cheaper, it's tough to be disappointed. AND you get a little freebie for it being your first visit. Super cute. Will definitely visit again 🖤
Wow, we truly appreciate your kind words and are so happy you enjoyed your time spent with us and the product you purchased! We strive for quality, fair pricing, and educating our patients through a positive experience start to finish. We look forward to seeing you again soon!