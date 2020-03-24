We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Have been here before but today was a new experience!!! Loud employees... too the point I had to say something!!! 🤬🤬🤬
LeAnne_Brown
on March 28, 2020
Hands down the best 1 I've been to. the ppl were very friendly and knowledgeable about everything. Best prices and quality. will definitely make the drive back just for this place. ❤❤❤❤
cduley
on March 28, 2020
Amazing deals and quality bud and concentrates. Blows every other dispensary south of okc away and most of those as well honestly. I wont go anywhere else. The budtenders are amazing and the atmosphere is always upbeat and friendly, your never rushed and they very helpful. Music is always great...I could go on and on. Do yourself a favor and check these guys out!!
Fagnasti
on March 26, 2020
I really enjoy the environment! The service is always awesome. Great prices and good quality products.
Dwright90
on March 26, 2020
there's nutn not to like at smk if u dont know now u know! ✌🏿👍🏿