grace_420
Gorgeous and clean store, but what really makes this location pop is the friendly, bubbly lady with the list!!! I'm pretty sure her name is Tammy? I remember how quick and easy it was to choose my product the first time I encountered her working there, and she has not disappointed me since. She is also very knowledgeable about cannabis in general and maintains a very professional attitude. In my opinion, every employee should have a copy of her list to optimize customer service! Whenever I go to Smok, I hope that she's working because of how efficient her service is, and how enjoyable she makes the visit! Like this comment if you think the list is life-changing too! #lifechanginglist