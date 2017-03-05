Monday - Friday from 7-9p only, enjoy ONE Prohibition Pass deal of YOUR choice: $19.99 Eighth $25 Wax, Shatter, or Live Resin $6 Full Gram Joint $89 Ounce Mix and Match *select strains 35% off ANY item Starting July 1st Keef Brands is joining SGA's Happy Hour. From July 1-12th, enjoy HALF OFF Keef Sodas, Sparkling Water, Life and Ceria Belgain Ale.
With over $200 of savings, the 2019 Smokin Gun Coupon Book offers savings for you to explore the world of marijuana. Save on edibles, cartridges, flower, topicals, wax, shatter, live resin and more with brands like Dixie, Stillwater, Mezz, Binske, Mary's Medicinals and The Flower Collective. Stop on into the Smokin Gun and speak to a budtender for more details.
Get a $6 gram when you spend $49 or more at the Smokin Gun Apothecary
Get 3 Dixie Gummies (mix or match) for $62 OTD and $43 for Locals