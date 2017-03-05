11Eggos
Great selection! First time will definitely be back
Thank you for finding us on Leafly! So glad that you enjoyed your experience with us! See you again soon.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
Great selection! First time will definitely be back
Thank you for finding us on Leafly! So glad that you enjoyed your experience with us! See you again soon.
I love being able to browse and walk around like a normal store, it makes shopping so much easier and enjoyable!
Thank you so much for stopping by! If you haven't used it yet, we have a Leafly exclusive offer. Save 50% on one item. Expires August 31st. Have a great Labor Day Weekend!!!!
I love he location of this dispensary, close enough to downtown and works well with my route home.
Thank you so much for stopping by! We appreciate the positive feedback!
Whoa! This is one AMAZING Cannabis emporium! From my initial encounter w/ Nick at the front desk, all the way to Lena taking the time to ensure I knew exactly what I needed to do next, this spacious store has incredibly friendly and knowledgeable staff who are eager to help! Be sure to head over to Smokin Gun Apothecary today to cash in on some of their smokin hot deals for the holidays!
nice vibes and employees!!!
Closed early on 4/20 eve, very sad indeed
Way to expensive for the Strains they had 59 dollar 8ths? 😂😂😂😂
We also offer $25, $39, and $49 eighths every single day here at SGA. I'm sorry we failed to show you more options within your budget when you visited. We would be happy to show you in the future!
I think the layout and decor of the store is very nice, and the size of the showroom is a plus. The customer service was, eh, even though I like the chance to explore on my own I wasn't even approached once or asked what I was looking for or anything, and coming from out of state it was something I was looking for. So I guess because of that we just decided to buy some Keef Cola and decided to be on our way.
Thank you so much for taking the time to visit our store and write a review. We're glad you liked the setup but are sorry to hear your experience was not the best it could have been. Here at SGA, we pride ourselves on providing exceptional service and education about our cannabis products and I assure you this particular visit was a rare and unacceptable situation for us. We never want our guests to feel ignored or unwelcome and we're truly sorry if you felt that way. We hope you will visit us again in the future and give us another chance to show the same level of excellent service and attention we truly do provide our customers daily.
I love this place! They have great deals, especially for locals.
Thank you so much for the review and kind words! We're happy to have you as a customer!
As a “tourist” I can say that this place was way over priced for some “just ok” flower. I also visited another (highly popular) dispensary while visiting Denver and the quality of bud and prices were sooooo much better! I got twice as much for close to the same price. One good thing I will say is that they have way more selection than the other dispensary. But as far as quality and quantity it’s a rip off.