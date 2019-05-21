Zonative
Excellent service, friendly faces and prices! Take time to check them out you won't be sorry
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Excellent service, friendly faces and prices! Take time to check them out you won't be sorry
The vibe of this place is amazing and everyone is very helpful and they have amazing Flower!!!
great location on my way home from work!
The Ghost cookies was the best thung ever I was so in live at first sight....
Love to hear it! We are always running some crazy specials, so make sure you are signed up for our daily text specials! See you in next time!
If you haven't been out to Sol yet, you're missing out. The place is super nice with a great cafe-try the fresh squeezed OJ. The people who work there treat you like family. They're passionate about MMJ and knowledgeable too. And lastly, the flower is 🔥! Banana Hammock is my fav.
We work for experiences like this! Thank you for taking the time to talk about your time in. We love to make peoples day and give them the flower like Banana Hammock, and other amazing strains, on the best deals. See you back soon
nice clean place
Thanks for the review. We love working in such a spacious and clean dispensary. We're so glad that you enjoyed it too and we can't wait for you to come back and use that second patient 30% off deal!
Had a great 1st experience Courtney was very Nice and informant She took her time and showed me different things I will definitely be going back
We looove Courtney! She is a superstar patient advocate who makes sure every patient leaves with a smile on their face and the best deal. Thanks for the the review and we look forward to seeing you soon.
I picked up some vital honey stick lemon yum came from the pineapple Chunk strain 30 ml mg delish. Also I got a half an ounce of candy cream hard-hitting indica popcorn buds perfect for the bong. excellent excellent price $40.
Thanks for the love. Candy Cream Popcorn is one of our many Indica popcorn buds that we rotate and have for $40 everyday. Catch it while it lasts :)
best dispensary in AZ for those deals on great bud.
Absolutely! Don't forget about Tier Drop Tuesday... 20% off all of our flower!
Fun people and helpful with great recommendations.
Thank you so much for the review. It's really fun to make suggestions when you have the large selection of cannabis that we have!