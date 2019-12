false advertisement no true customer service directed to manager and owner, good budtenders tho very likeable

Dispensary said:

Sorry about your experience. I heard about the situation. I hope we can figure out a way to make this right. we are going through training to make sure this never happens again. you have always been a very loyal patient and we always look forward to seeing you on Tuesdays and Sundays. and we want you back we never like to loose someone diffidently not of your amazingness. please let us know because your solace is our solace.