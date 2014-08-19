CBDlynn on July 21, 2016

In 2006 I was diagnosed with emphysema. I've been a cannabis user since the 70s so not being able to smoke was hard. I love the edible and CBD selection at this place. The girls in in the back are always very helpful and, patient with me. My only complaint is the girl who sits in the front. Nearly every time I come here she is right outside the front door smoking a cigarette talking to the security guard or on her phone. I don't want to share your bad habit, it's bad for my health. I wouldn't leave a review but she's not very nice when she has to put it out to help me either, maybe because I'm not very happy to have breathed in your second hand cigarette smoke. Maybe now something will be done about it.