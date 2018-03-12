Ashleymcmurtrey
Love this place!
Thanks for the review. Come on in for 10% off your next order!
On a phone call. Attendant was curt and dismissive when I asked her about cheap ounces for $50.00 as advertised on their website. she said there were half ounces for that price. I've noticed inventory there has been greatly reduced and prices have doubled. I used to recommend this store. NOT anymore.
We are sorry to hear that happened. Due to waiting for harvest we had not been able to get more budget ounce flower as well as other stores in town. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Came in for the first time and picked up some of their “budget stuff” which is clubs a little cheaper stuff but typically still good. When I came in she didn’t show me the weed or let me smell just grabbed it and sealed and passed it off. I should have looked at it before I left let alone before I really left. I’ve never in my life seen or purchased weed of this quality.. it’s a burnt orange brown with absolute NO smell, NO taste NO green anywhere and a horrible smoke. I wish I wouldn’t have purchased the size I did because it was a complete waste of money. Pretty bummed that was my first visit and such a bad quality, wish I would have notice sooner and requested my money back.
We apologize that you were not satisfied with your order. Due to the time of year it is impossible to get budget weed and the fact that we found anything that cheap was surprising. We all clarify that at time of purchase for $20-$35 ounces. Feel free to come in and we can see what we can do to help.
I usually only go here when I dont want to drive far, but I have now decided I wont be returning to this shop. It has kind of rubbed me to not feel the best every time I purchase flower because it doesn't get weighted in front of you when they measure. The last couple prerolls have been the most dried out and brittle prerolls I've ever seen. Upon looking at the prerolls more I realllly think they're mixed with "shake" and not very good quality. The majority was just ground up leaves with no crystals in site when looking up close(yes I cut it open and dumped it out). Very disappointed.
Nice, roomy shop next to Lowes with lots of free parking, relaxed atmosphere, friendly and helpful tenders, and some good specials. I'll be back!
This place is excellent,they have something to offer everyone! I’m headed there now for an ounce :) highly recommended
Always a Pleasure Helping you Darius! Come in again soon!
The writing on the door says the hours are 10-8 daily. We showed up at 7:40. The open sign was on, the door was locked, and the girl at the counter just shrugged her shoulders when we knocked. This place has been our new go to for the last few months. But we’re pretty disappointed about how we were treated.
We apologize for having to close early, we had been having system issues and needed to close. We would like to make it up to you by offering you an extra ten percent off your next purchase. Again, we do apologize for the inconvenience.
I love going to Southern Oregon Cannabis Connection because of one exemplary employee, Chloe. She is always so kind and helpful as well as knowledgable and empathetic. The one thing I do not like about this dispensary, however, is that everything is pre-packaged and given to you weighed out of the pre-packaged supply. This means you do not get to pick your own buds or see the actual product until you get it out of the store. You can see and smell from their magnetic containers with the sniffer ports in them, and those buds are always beautiful, of course - but the stuff you get in your jars usually isn't as pretty, which isn't to say it's nasty - it isn't, but I prefer seeing my product freshly weighed. Additionally, they don't have a lot of options for low-cost higher THC products like some dispensaries on West Eleventh. Other than that the flower is decent and they have okay pricing with discounts on different things that change everyday. It's a mixed bag at this dispensary but I'd say it sits overall at about a 4.0 out of 5 stars.
Next time you are in feel free to ask to view your flower before you purchase and we will not only show you exactly what you are getting but help work with you to get the bud type of your liking! Make sure to speak up so we can do our best to get you exactly what you want! <3 ~jameson
Great knowledgeable team, fun to talk to, good deals 10/10 would go again
Thanks!!! We love talking with our customers! Come back soon!!
When I come back in I hope to actually get served. No employee ever showed up. Stood for a little over 3 minutes waiting could hear them dying coughing in the back??? Looked like a great selection and they had what I wanted I was just in a hurry can’t wait when I’m literally the only one in the shop. Had there been a line I would of exercised more patience lol
Sorry you seemed to have an unhappy visit :-( please come back and I would love to talk to you about your visit and see what we can do to help you!! ~Jameson