saimarie on October 13, 2018

I love going to Southern Oregon Cannabis Connection because of one exemplary employee, Chloe. She is always so kind and helpful as well as knowledgable and empathetic. The one thing I do not like about this dispensary, however, is that everything is pre-packaged and given to you weighed out of the pre-packaged supply. This means you do not get to pick your own buds or see the actual product until you get it out of the store. You can see and smell from their magnetic containers with the sniffer ports in them, and those buds are always beautiful, of course - but the stuff you get in your jars usually isn't as pretty, which isn't to say it's nasty - it isn't, but I prefer seeing my product freshly weighed. Additionally, they don't have a lot of options for low-cost higher THC products like some dispensaries on West Eleventh. Other than that the flower is decent and they have okay pricing with discounts on different things that change everyday. It's a mixed bag at this dispensary but I'd say it sits overall at about a 4.0 out of 5 stars.