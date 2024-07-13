dispensary
Medical
Southern Sky Wellness - Starkville
Starkville, MS
About this dispensary
Southern Sky Wellness - Starkville
At Southern Sky Wellness Dispensary, we take pride in being more than just a cannabis dispensary – we are your partners in education, well-being, and empowerment. Located in the heart of Mississippi, we are a beacon of knowledge and quality, dedicated to reshaping the perception of cannabis through education, curation, and transparency.
Leafly member since 2024
Cash acceptedStorefrontMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm
