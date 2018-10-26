Greenguy77 on July 18, 2019

Worst dispensary ever. Quality is lacking big-time, prices are crazy, and now they close for lunch? I am over it. For the last four years I’ve helped line your pockets by paying above black market prices just to support the industry. Now you don’t even open at lunchtime? It shows how much you care about your customers, truly! Massachusetts and Maine Have much better selections at lower prices because they didn’t try to control the entire industry themselves. You guys totally screwed this up when you set the system up with the state years ago in an effort to make yourselves rich. As a result the Vermont system completely sucks compared to neighboring states. Congratulations, you should be proud of yourself!