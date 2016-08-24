Carlos9274
great atmosphere, there's always a good deal, nice products, and an awesome service
4.9
10 reviews
Great place and service Tiffany was a fast and efficient
my Stoner boyfriend and I love to come here because of the good quality of Herb it never fails us, we always have a good time after coming to the shop here
I love coming here the staff is friendly and service is quick. Great products.
Thank you so much for your review! We do our best to offer the quality products! Please come back soon and claim your $1 joint - Feel good fam
Love shopping here. It's my one and only.
Thanks for your review! Please come back soon and claim your $1 joint with this review! - Urbn Leaf
Great location, service, and deals!
Thank you for your review! Please come back soon and claim your $1 joint with this review! - Feel good fam
My boyfriend and I love to come here because of the great vibes and a good quality of herb our favorite shop for sure in San Diego!
Thank you so much for your review! We do our best to offer the best quality products! Please come back soon and claim your $1 joint with this review! - Urbn Leaf
Best dispensary ever. Love to shop here. It's my one and only.
Thank you so much we appreciate your loyalty! Please come back soon and claim your $1 joint with this review! - Urbn Leaf
2 locations both great convenient spots with great preroll specials 3 x a week.
Thank you so much for the kinds words! Please come back soon and claim your $1 joint with this review! - Urbn Leaf
All the people there are great and always have good deals
Thank you so much for your review! We do our best to offer deals everyday! Please come back soon and redeem your $1 joint when you show this review! - Urbn Leaf