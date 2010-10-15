Chill_Panda on June 27, 2018

This place is conveniently close to my home and the best thing about this place is they have hard hitting cannabis, got some peanut butter breath from here and it's hitting pretty well for me. Great bullet proof door and buzzing in system and fast greetings and availability. Top shelf prices very nice atmosphere and the bud tender was very nice. Price+Tax is included which is nice makes for easier calculations. Would love to work or grow for this place, top quality cannabis I am feeling great on this 26% bud dank cured and a little fluffy = perfect! I would suggest coming here if you're looking for a different type if you're also a cannoisseur! :D