Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Wonderful selection and friendly and helpful staff! Has become a regular for me
Grim12
on September 20, 2018
Taos location is open. Kind and caring staff, lots of product choices. Good prices
RobThaChef
on August 17, 2018
The shop in Albuquerque is my favorite place to go!!! I LOVE that place!!
Chill_Panda
on June 27, 2018
This place is conveniently close to my home and the best thing about this place is they have hard hitting cannabis, got some peanut butter breath from here and it's hitting pretty well for me. Great bullet proof door and buzzing in system and fast greetings and availability. Top shelf prices very nice atmosphere and the bud tender was very nice. Price+Tax is included which is nice makes for easier calculations. Would love to work or grow for this place, top quality cannabis I am feeling great on this 26% bud dank cured and a little fluffy = perfect! I would suggest coming here if you're looking for a different type if you're also a cannoisseur! :D
Tank6666
on March 27, 2018
very helpful & friendly
Smurf25
on March 19, 2018
ABQ, found it on weed maps, saw the sell decided to go in. The staff was friendly and helpful. I will be back ... good stuff from Taos..✊️🌱
budbuddybudz
on March 10, 2018
Best dispensary is Taos! They have amazing strains (all grown in house) and the best prices around. Friendly and knowledgeable budtenders