While supplies last, enjoy a FREE PAX ERA 3 Device with the exchange of an old 510 battery AND the purchase of a PAX Pod! Fill up your cart with a Battery, a pod and enter the code: PAX420 at checkout.
Use code Firsttry at checkout and get 10% off your first online order. Order online at www.sgdrx.com
Add these three items to your online order: Joey bag from Sunrise Connect 420, A mug cake from calmbound and an eighth of any strain, and get them all three items for $40. Save $14 using the voucher code Warmup420!
Show us your Veterans ID Card in addition to your med card and get 10% off EVERY order you place with Soylent Greens. Order at www.sgdrx.com.
Copy and Paste this survey monkey link in to your web browser and complete all 5 quetsions on the survey. Then place an order and use the code Survey420 to save $5 on your next order! https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BVNRJZD