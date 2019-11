Octo11 on April 29, 2019

Bad experience today attempting to return a cartridge. When I purchased the person who sold it to me said to hold on to your receipt if you need to return it. The store receipt specifically said I had 14 days and made no mention of any language that would negate a return if it was used in any way. The manager came out and explained item could not be returned after any use. I pointed out how if the receipt had stated such, I would have know and not made any effort to return/exchange. Seems like common sense to me to state explicitly on the receipt in the first place, which I pointed out. At which point I felt the manager becoming defensive with me. Based on my experience today I will not be going there in the future.