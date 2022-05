The staff was horrendously rude. And not at all knowledgeable about their product. It felt like going to a plug's/drug dealer's house instead of a store. Yuck!! I have severe anxieties that is why I use marijuana. I told the clerk I needed to be in and out quickly. She decides to take a phone call mid transaction. Very unprofessional, disgustingly so. Will NEVER go back. Ew....